The event will run at the Bottleneck car park on Douglas promenade from Friday, May 23 to Friday, June 6, offering a celebration of Manx produce, music and entertainment alongside the world-famous racing event.
Licensing approval marks a major milestone for Mann Made Festivals, an organisation made up of local traders who are behind the event.
In a statement online, a spokesperson for Mann Made Festivals said: ‘Let’s show the world what great food, drink, produce and culture the Isle of Man can offer alongside the greatest race in the world.’
The event is set to feature vendors selling locally made food and drink, with a rotating mix of smaller retailers also given the chance to take part.
Two licensed bar areas will be included on site, with one operated by local producers Foraging Vintners and a strong emphasis on Manx beers, spirits and cocktails.
A stage hosting live entertainment is planned, with low-key performances during the day and more prominent musical acts in the evenings. Children’s entertainment and covered seating areas will also be part of the festival layout, which is designed to create a ‘village green’ feel at the heart of the site.
Organisers say the festival is intended to complement, not compete with, existing TT attractions, and footfall is expected to peak at around 1,000 visitors on site at any one time.
The festival will run daily from 12pm to 10pm, with an earlier opening at 5pm on the launch day. It is being developed in consultation with Douglas City Council, and organisers say further updates will be shared soon.