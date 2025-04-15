Dave Molyneux, the TT’s most successful sidecar competitor, will speak at a special Isle of Man Scrutineers Association recruitment event next month.
Taking place near to the Grandstand at the University College Isle of Man’s William Kennish Motor Vehicle Workshop, the event is aimed at students interested in becoming a motorcycling scrutineer.
A UCM spokesperson said: ‘Scrutineers play an important role: they ensure that motorcycles comply with the exacting technical regulations for each class, and before and during races they ensure that machines, leathers, boots and helmets meet safety standards, and that no component is loose or likely to cause danger.
‘This is a great opportunity to hear about this fascinating volunteering opportunity.’
Molyneux, who retired from racing after last year’s TT, clocked up 17 wins at the event after making his debut in 1985.