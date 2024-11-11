A number of police officers have been recognised for their bravery and quick-thinking which helped save lives over the past year.
Officers are often first at the scene of medical emergencies and serious collisions and this year’s Chief Constable’s Annual Awards have heard some inspirational, life-saving acts.
The ceremony took place on November 4, at The Comis Hotel which was attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK and chief officer of the Department of Home Affairs Dan Davies.
The annual awards ceremony serves to honour exceptional achievements across various categories, celebrating long service, academic excellence, acts of courage, determination, and outstanding performance.
Media Isle of Man has already reported on the brave actions of members of the public, including Ryan Coates and Nick Spencer.
Mr Coates stepped in to help the distressed teenager as she was subjected to a terrifying ordeal at the hands of drunk Craig Phillip Teare while Mr Spencer rushed to the aid of a distressed man who had entered the water by the boat slipway of Laxey Harbour.
Among the others awards handed out on the night was the Chief Constables Commendation, presented by the Lieutenant Governor, handed to a combination of members of the public and the police following a horrific crash.
Alfie and Andrew Jones, Emma Clarke, Sergeant Christopher Beaumont, Constable Aaron Bibby and Constable Nicholas Collings all sprang into action on Saturday, June 1 following reports a motorcycle had hit a car head on at Mount Rule on the back road to Crosby.
The rider had been thrown through the air and severed a leg just above the knee on landing which caused a life threatening bleed.
Nearby neighbours Alfie and Andy Jones immediately rushed to the scene and applied a make-shift tourniquet to stem the bleeding.
Sgt Chris Beaumont, Constables Nick Collings and Aaron Bibby arrived at the scene but the rider’s condition deteriorated.
With the assistance of Emma Clarke, a witness with medical background, CPR began with everyone helping to save the rider’s life until the arrival of paramedics.
The rider was taken to Nobles Hospital where he was stabilised and then flown to the UK. Following further treatment to a bleed on the brain and punctured lung, the rider was flown back to his family in Germany where he continues his recovery.
A force spokesman said: ‘Without the quick thinking actions of all on scene the male rider would not have survived the catastrophic injuries he received.’
Constable Timothy Downward received the Chief Constables Commendation & Royal Hume Society resuscitation certificate, also presented by the Lieutenant Governor.
An assistance call was made by the joint control room for a male who required immediate medical attention at the Bowling Green Café in Peel because the responding ambulance was some distance away.
Constable Downward was first on scene and, after an initial assessment of the unresponsive male, he began CPR and connected the patient to a defibrillator from his patrol car, subsequently delivering a number of shocks to the man.
The ambulance team arrived around eight minutes later and transported the patient to Noble’s Hospital.
One of the paramedics later informed the police that the quick actions of Constable Downward had saved the patient’s life. The patient went on to recover from his medical emergency.
Also commended at the awards was Sergeant Elliot Butler.
On Thursday, May 30, during the Isle of Man TT festival, a crash happened on the Mountain Road involving two cars and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist suffered from a life-threatening catastrophic bleed from an open leg fracture. Sergeant Butler took a purpose-made tourniquet from his medical trauma pack and applied it to the rider’s leg.
The rider was subsequently stabilised by paramedics and airlifted to hospital. The rider is now home to his family and continuing to recover from his injuries.
The RK Eason Trophy was presented by Lieutenant Governor to Retired Superintendent Phil Drowley for his tireless charity work.
Phil has climbed mountains worldwide, notably completing the ‘seven summits’ challenge in November 2013, which involves summiting the highest peak on each continent.
His journey began with Denali in Alaska (2004) and Cho Oyu in Tibet (2005). After an unsuccessful Everest attempt in 2006, he summited Mount Elbrus in Russia (2007) and became the first climber from the Isle of Man to reach Everest’s summit in 2008.
In 2010, he climbed Mount Vinson in Antarctica and, in 2013, conquered Carstenz Pyramid in Papua New Guinea. To address disputes over Australasia’s definition, he also summited Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. By the end of 2013, only 130 people had completed all eight summits.
Phil also raised thousands of pounds for the Ronald McDonald House Isle of Man Family and Friends charity with any Manx families benefitting from its work.
Manx Care’s Mortuary Team also received the Community Partnership Initiative Award for their professionalism, long hours and compassion.
Mortuary Manager Ian Hughes said: ‘We are in an honourable position to be trusted in looking after all the patients that come into our care. I would like to thank my team members, past and present. I am lucky to have such a dedicated, studious and respectful individuals to work alongside.’