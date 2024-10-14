The Isle of Man’s long-standing educational partnership with the University of Chester has been extended until 2030.
The agreement between the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) and University of Chester means University College Isle of Man (UCM) students can access more than 40 degree courses without leaving the island, as well as providing them with access to the University’s resources and learning platforms.
The partnership agreement, which was first signed in 1997, means all degree programmes at UCM will be validated by the University of Chester until 2030.
The extension was officially signed by Education Minister Daphne Caine and the University of Chester’s vice-chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons, before UCM’s 2024 graduation ceremony in Douglas earlier this month which saw more than 130 higher education students mark the completion of their qualifications.
Professor Simmons said: ‘It was a pleasure to visit UCM and renew our agreement for a further six years.
‘In addition to ensuring high quality degrees, we aim to jointly seek funding to support research and knowledge exchange, particularly in relation to the island’s UNESCO Biosphere designation.’
Last year, roughly 87% of UCM students achieved top grades (a First or 2:1) compared to 79% of UK graduates, while 91% landed graduate-level jobs upon or before graduation.
Mrs Caine said: ‘We are excited to deepen our relationship as this important partnership underlines the department’s commitment to educational excellence.
‘It also reinforces our commitment to provide students with on-island degrees that equip them with the skills and qualifications required to enter a competitive job market.
‘This partnership supports the delivery of higher education in the Isle of Man and lifelong learning, which is a key objective in Our Island Plan. Together, we will continue to ensure that our degree programmes are relevant, rigorous, and respected worldwide.’