A 48-year-old man has admitted provoking behaviour after threatening to stab his neighbour.
He will be sentenced on May 23 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the complainant in the case, Goldsmith’s neighbour, was dropped off at his home on April 7, at 8pm.
As he was getting out of a friend’s car, they saw Goldsmith shouting from his window.
The complainant said that he had known him for around 15 years and lives in the opposite flat at Taubman Terrace in Douglas.
Goldsmith shouted: ‘You cheeky c**t. I’m going to smash your head in.
‘I’m going to come down and stab you.’
The complainant’s friend ushered him back into the car and they then saw Goldsmith come outside and run towards the vehicle.
They drove away and called 999, but Goldsmith then messaged the complainant’s friend on Snapchat, saying: ‘I’m going to smash his f*****g head in.’
The messages were passed to the police and the defendant was subsequently arrested.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Prosecutor Mr Kane said that a restraining order would be requested when sentencing takes place.
Goldsmith, who is also known as Goldie, was one of the prisoners who featured in ‘The Best Little Prison in Britain’ series on ITV, filmed at the Isle of Man prison.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing and said that his client could provide a bail address in Demesne Road in Douglas.
The prosecution opposed the bail application.
Magistrates agreed to grant bail in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant or enter Taubman Terrace, to reside at his bail address, and not to leave the island without court consent.