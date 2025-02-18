The Victoria Road Express marks the completion of Tesco’s expansion on the island following its acquisition of Shoprite.
Last minute preparations are taking place before the former Winerite store, close to the junction with Broadway, opens on Thursday.
To mark the grand opening, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Cruse - a Manx charity that provides advice, information, and support to bereaved children, young people, and adults.
Winerite was known for its selection of alcohol and the new Tesco Express will have and extended beers, wines and spirits range as well as a focus on products from local Manx suppliers, plus the usual products available in Tesco Express stores.
Area Manager Richard Frear said: ‘We’re excited to complete our rollout of new stores on the Isle of Man. This final store will offer customers great value and a wide range of products including those from local Manx suppliers.
‘Over the course of the store openings we’ve created around 120 new jobs and we want to continue to have a positive impact in the local community through Stronger Starts and food donation programmes.’
Shoprite was founded in 1972 by the Nicholson family and was the largest independent grocery retailer on the Isle of Man.
Tesco’s takeover of the company, announced back in October 2023, brought an end to 51 years of trading for Shoprite.
After the purchase was revealed, the stores in question all remained open and traded as Shoprite during dring a 'transition period' before being rebranded to Tesco.
Like the other stores, the new Tesco Express at the former Winewrite site will be involved in the retailer’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – supporting charities and community groups across the Isle of Man.
Customers will also be able to donate long life food items at the store’s permanent collection point to support FareShare and Trussell help those facing hunger and hardship.
Over the last seven years, the supermarket’s customers on the Isle of Man have helped to nominate grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme Stronger Starts.
With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.
Indeed, over the last 12 months, customers on the island have already become the biggest Clubcard point getters in the UK.
Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here: https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/
The Community Food Connection scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charities FareShare and Olio. Each month three million meals of food are donated across the British Isles from Tesco stores. To find out about the scheme, please visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/product/food-waste/supporting-customers-communities/community-food-connection/
During the past year or so stores have opened across the island including Peel, Castletown, Ramsey, Onchan, Port Erin and Douglas.