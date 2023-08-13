Re the Manx Independent last week and the two cases highlighting domestic abuse.
I would like to state I am desperately sympathetic towards the victims in these cases, however there are serious anomalies in the sentencing in these cases.
Why does a woman get sent to prison for a long extended sentence of 20 weeks and having served that sentence, although deemed to have capacity to commit these crimes, is then sent to a residential unit for mentally ill persons on release?
Whereas, a ‘hungry man’ (unbelievable, read the report) gets a suspended sentence after punching a child and kicking a puppy because the High Bailiff took pity on him, having to care for his child and was moved by his partner’s impassioned letter.
I am not saying either case is worse than the other, but it would seem this woman, being one of the first persons to be prosecuted under the new domestic abuse laws, is being made an example of, when she clearly has mental health issues.
Whilst the case of the male is classic domestic abuse perpetrator who has been able to groom the court, and be excused of his crimes.
This is unbelievable gender bias in sentencing, faulty execution of justice and a lack of forensic understanding by the High Bailiff Jayne Hughes on how domestic abuse plays out.
By the way, where is the animal cruelty charge in this case?
A review of these sentences is urgently needed and training about domestic abuse rolled out to the judiciary, as the knowledge base of the intricacy and complexity of these crimes seems lacking.
