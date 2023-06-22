I agree with John Lavender about cyclists holding up the motorists who are on their lunch break or speeding home to see their loved ones over pie and chips.
They should be dealt with severely, if they don’t comply with Mr L’s guidelines.
First offence the boys in blue should let down their tyres, second offence they should hand them a ‘slow ticket’ with a fixed penalty of say £20 that’ll teach them to save petrol/electricity!
Go a bit further – ban those damn pedestrians from slowing down the motorists by banning them from pedestrian crossings at rush hours.
However Mr L, slow down if you’ll pardon the expression.
There’s a point you may have missed. I for one used my bike every day from 1974-2011 for work.
I still get out regularly to do various errands not necessarily to keep fit, because it saves petrol, so I can go to my local and enjoy burger and chips.
My advice to you is to give any cyclists space to cycle safely.
John Wright
Bemahague Avenue
Onchan
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 20.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.