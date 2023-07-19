Lifeboats from Peel and Port St Mary were called by the coastguard to assist in other emergency services after the plane crash on Monday.
Both lifeboats supported the police, coastguard volunteers, the fire service, aviation accident investigators and divers.
After arriving on scene, crew aboard Peel’s Shannon class lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter, aided in the search for casualities and debris, and provided a platform for other emergency services to view the crash site which was on the seaward side of Bradda Head.
Peel lifeboat remained on site until 10am on Tuesday, protecting the scene for investigators.
Coxswain Jon Corlett said that, at 21 hours, this had been the longest shout for Peel Lifeboat volunteers.
Overnight the crew changed over at 11pm and again at 4.30am so that they could all have some rest.
On returning to Peel Lifeboat station, Mr Corlett thanked crew members, both ashore and afloat ‘for their dedication and professionalism in challenging conditions.’
Peel’s lifeboat operations manager Allen Corlett said: ‘I want to thank them for their continued commitment and their willingness to respond to calls for help whatever the time of day or night.’