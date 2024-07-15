Living Hope Church is looking at sites across the west and north of the island in a bid to find further permanent homes.
The church has a permanent site in Port St Mary and, last week, had an application unanimously approved by the planning committee to convert a former music shop on Finch Road into a new base for its ‘Douglas AM’ congregation.
Now, the church is seeking permanent homes in the north and west of the island.
In a submission to the inquiry into the area plan for the West and North which got underway this week, the church says it is currently renting rooms at QEII High School, Ramsey Grammar School, St John’s Primary School and the Salmon Lake Centre in Laxey to hold meetings.
In its submission to the inquiry, the church says: ‘Living Hope would like to own their premises so that they have security of tenure and have places where their equipment and property can be set up or stored on a permanent basis and provide more of a community facility.
‘The use of school buildings, while ideal in terms of parking and capacity, can be difficult when exams, concerts and caretaker availability is factored in. The schools are unable to accommodate mid-week meetings and the leases are short-term and can be terminated at any time given the numerous competing demands for space.’
Living Hope Church says it is considering the Manx Legion Club building in Douglas Street, Peel. The club closed in March and the building is currently up for sale.
Other Peel sites being considered include Knockaloe Beg, a field off Lyndale Avenue in the shadow of Peel Cathedral and the Empire Garage on Stanley Road.
In the past, it's made approaches about sites including the former Peel Engineering factory and the Department of Infrastructure car park in St John’s.
The church’s submissions say: ‘Living Hope is conscious of people’s poor mental health these days and as a church supports many individuals within the community.
‘The provision of versatile multi-functional spaces ensures that the needs of different groups can be met each week, which cannot always be achieved with existing and more traditional buildings.
‘All facilities need kitchen facilities, smaller configurable rooms and a larger capacity meeting space for around 200 persons.
‘In terms of the west of the island, Living Hope has been searching for and investigating opportunities for permanent premises for around 15 years.’
It continued: ‘We would submit that land should be specifically designated for “Civic, Cultural or Other Use - Worship” on the draft area plan to provide for the identified need for this important facility for the local populations of Ramsey and Peel.’
Living Hope has eight congregations spread across the island but only one church - at Port St Mary - is owned by the charity while another building is on long-term lease.