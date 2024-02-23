Loganair have announced their new Chief Executive Officer.
Luke Farajallah will start his new job as CEO of the regional airline on Monday, March 4.
Mr Simpson will however retain his association with the company in his role as Loganair’s Executive Chairman.
Mr Farajallah has extensive experience in the UK regional airline sector, holding senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways.
He also made significant contributions while in roles at easyJet and Wizzair.
Beyond the airline industry, he has worked in the onshore and offshore rotary sectors as CEO of Specialist Aviation, and MD of Bond Offshore Helicopters.
In a statement, he said: ‘I am looking forward to commencing this exciting role on March 4th, and to meeting and engaging with the people of Loganair and our key partners.
‘I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure Loganair continues its proud tradition of being present in key regional areas and connecting people from some of the most remote areas of the UK.
‘I am grateful to the board for entrusting me to lead this exceptional airline and its loyal workforce into the future.’
Peter Simpson said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Luke Farajallah to Loganair as our new Chief Executive Officer.
‘His commitment to operational excellence and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to continually improve the services we offer to our valued customers.’
Mr Farajallah’s predecessor Jonathan Hinkles, slammed rival airline EasyJet for their treatment of the Isle of Man just days before announcing he'd left his position as CEO of Loganair