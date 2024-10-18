Owner Stuart Hardingham has announced that Simpsons, on Michael Street, is having a closing down sale ahead of his retirement.
Simpsons has been a permanent fixture on Michael Street since 2005, later relocating to a larger building just a few doors down in 2015.
It sells hardware appliances, bicycles, and outdoor equiptment. In June this year a retail store offering similar appliances, Jac Stores, announced it was to open its fifth shop in the island in Peel.
Now open, the retail store is located on Douglas Street in Peel in the former Lloyds Bank building on Douglas Street, opposite the recently closed Peel Legion building.
While its unclear as to when the store will officially shut, it’s expected to be around Christmas time.