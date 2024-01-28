A 43-year-old Foxdale man has admitted being involved in importing 15 and a half kilos of cannabis to the island.
John Joseph Skillen, of Archallagan Terrace, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of the drug and two counts of possessing it with intent to supply.
Skillen was arrested along with four other men after it was alleged that the cannabis, valued by police at £310,000, was brought to the island from Whitehaven on a fishing boat called Boy Shayne
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood committed him to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will be sentenced on a date to be set.
Skillen was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Bail continues.
CLEARED
During a separate hearing, a 26-year-old fisherman was cleared of being involved in the drug importation plot involving the vessel.
Liam Anthony Lewis, of Sulby Glen, Sulby, had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of importing the class B drug and two counts of being concerned in its supply.
However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the crown was offering no evidence against Mr Lewis, and that he had been in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that his client had been engaging in his job as a fisherman at the time, but had only started working for his employer the week of the arrests.
Magistrates dismissed the case against Mr Lewis, but the cases against the other four defendants are ongoing.
The remaining three other men have previously appeared in court in connection with the same allegations.