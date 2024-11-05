School children have been evacuated from a Douglas school as armed police deal with an incident nearby.
The head teacher of Scoill yn Jubilee has made a decision to safely transfer the children from the junior school on Laureston Avenue to the infants school site on Stoney Road, it has been confirmed.
Armed police have been seen in the area with a drone patrolling overhead.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told Media IoM that they have heard loud shouting coming from a property on Murrays Road which appears to be the focus of the police operation.
In a statement issued earlier this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There is an ongoing incident in the area of Murrays Road, Douglas.
‘It is a contained incident and members of the public are urged to stay away.‘