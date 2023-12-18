A 58-year-old Douglas man has been handed a suspended sentence for domestic abuse and common assault on a female.
Darren Michael Bardsley was also given a three month restraining order which bans him from going to his wife’s address.
Bardsley was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to another woman he assaulted at a pub and was handed a six month licensing ban.
We previously reported that Bardsley and his wife had separated but had continued to live together at the time of the offences.
The defendant’s wife said that he had become increasingly erratic and volatile.
She said that, on April 27, he had locked her out of the house after becoming angry.
He then left the island for a period so his wife changed the locks.
However, Bardsley smashed the door open when he returned and then threatened to put glue in the lock every week, which he did on one occasion.
On another occasion, he told the woman: ‘Get out or I’ll hurt you.’
He was also said to have started doing what he claimed were ‘home improvements’ late at night, but his wife said he would just cause a mess.
On July 5, while she was in bed, he came in and demanded money, then shoved the duvet into her face and started punching it.
He was also alleged to have struck her on the knee.
On another occasion, Bardsley splattered black and white paint all over the kitchen.
The woman said that, one time he was on the phone and starting calling her a ‘c**t’ and ‘ungrateful b*tch’ in front of her.
He then said: ‘I’m going to the shop. I don’t want you in the sitting room. You better go upstairs.’
The woman called her son who then came to the house.
Bardsley chased his wife upstairs, saying: ‘Get up those f****** stairs,’ and was alleged to have slapped her on the arms and legs.
Her son called the police but Bardsley then told his wife: ‘Go and open the door and tell them everything is alright.’
He was subsequently arrested and told officers that the relationship was volatile at times.
Bardsley said he had been living with a friend but had been returning to complete work around the house.
He told police he was a ‘happy-go-lucky’ guy, but ‘didn’t let people get away with things’.
He admitted hitting his wife with a pillow a few times, saying it was to give her a ‘reality check’.
On June 27, Bardsley was at the Thirsty Pigeon pub in Victoria Street in Douglas when he was asked to leave, due to being previously barred.
He argued with a female bouncer, who he had previously had a short relationship with, and struck her with a lighter before leaving.
Bardsley was later arrested and when shown CCTV footage, said he didn’t know if it was him or not.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon said that Bardsley’s wife had only asked the restraining order to prohibit him from attending her address, and not from contacting her.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a suspended sentence.
Mr Rodgers said that his client was now living at the probation accommodation Tromode House, and this was doing him ‘a world of good’.
‘He has come to terms with the situation,’ said the advocate.
‘This was obviously a relationship that was very up and down.
‘When the complaint to police was made it was crystal clear the relationship had ended.
‘The complainant hasn’t provided a victim impact statement and isn’t seeking a non-contact condition.’
Mr Rodgers said that his client had mental health issues which were now being addressed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Bardsley to six months custody, suspended for 18 months.
The Deputy High Bailiff told the defendant: ‘These are serious offences.
‘You offended against two women in the same time frame.’
Ms Braidwood said that supervision would assist Bardsley in tackling his behaviour via appropriate interventions.
He was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.