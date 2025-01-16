A 20-year-old from Peel who suffered life-changing injuries in a car crash in 2022 has launched a TikTok page to document his recovery, motivate himself in rehabilitation, and inspire others.
Loghlin ‘Lockie’ Kirk, who returned permanently to the Isle of Man in November, was welcomed home by family and friends after nearly three years in the UK receiving medical care and rehabilitation.
The accident, which occurred on the Switchback Road in January 2022, left Lockie with severe head trauma, brain damage, a punctured right eye, and complete vision loss in his left eye.
His car collided with a tree, and he was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to the Walton Centre for specialist neurological care.
In April 2022, doctors diagnosed Lockie as being in a ‘vegetative state’, but against all expectations, he regained consciousness and began making strides in his recovery.
His journey included treatment at Liverpool’s Derby House Neurological Rehabilitation Service, where his health gradually improved.
A remarkable homecoming
Throughout his recovery, Lockie made several visits to the Isle of Man.
However, his recent return marks a permanent homecoming made possible by extensive renovations to the family’s cottage, affectionately named ‘BallaLockie’, in Knocksharry, Peel.
The cottage was originally unsuitable for Lockie, who is 6’5 and uses a wheelchair. Over 50 local businesses came together in a community-driven DIY SOS-style project to redesign the home to accommodate Lockie’s needs, enabling his return.
The Kirk family, including Lockie’s parents Lauren and Dan, and siblings Harrison, Doona, and Torin, expressed immense gratitude for the support they received.
‘We couldn’t have done this without the community’s help’, they said.
Sharing his journey
Flash forward to today, Lockie is settled into his new home and is continuing on the road to recovery.
To document his rehabilitation, he has set up a new account on social media platform TikTok.
Over the past week, the page has grown in popularity and has amassed more than 1,000 followers
Lockie now posts regular updated to his platform, which provides a mix of rehabilitation updates and light-hearted content, showcasing his resilience and sense of humour.
One of his most popular videos, which features Lockie working on his rehabilitation with personal trainer Danny Kane, has already received 10,200 views.
Another video, which humorously places Lockie’s face over famous sporting stars scoring goals, shooting baskets, and ice skating, has been a hit with followers.
Speaking about the page, the Kirk family said: “We’ve had so much support from the community, and we thought this would be a good way to share his recovery. Lockie also wants to motivate himself in rehab and maybe inspire others. It won’t all be serious though – his personality and humour are definitely shining through!”
The page has garnered interest both locally and further afield, with many expressing admiration for Lockie’s determination and positivity.
It’s hoped that his new TikTok page will offer a window into his progress, while showing off his vibrant personality.
To follow Lockie’s journey, visit his TikTok page here: @lmkirk2208.