A new schedule has been released for the final day of the Manx Grand Prix 2024.
It comes after this year’s qualifiers and races were marred by a ‘series of unprecedented disruptions.’
Storm Lilian brought unseasonably high winds as well as heavy and persistent rain to the island earlier in the week which cancelled or disrupted a number of sailings.
This unsettled weather system also resulted in the cancellation of six possible qualifying sessions and forced racing to stop early on Saturday.
Race organisers have now issued a new schedule for the final day of this year’s event which will see six races take place on Monday.
It is thought this will be the first time in the race’s history that six races will take place on the same day.
The new schedule is as follows.
MONDAY - AUGUST 26
* 9.30am: Roads close
* 10.10am: 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix (one lap)
* 11.15am: PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix (two laps)
* 12.50pm: RST Classic Supreme Manx Grand Prix (two laps)
* 4.30pm: Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix (three laps)
* 6.30pm: MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix (two laps)
Roads open no later than 9pm