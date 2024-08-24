Part of the Saturday schedule of the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Race organisers issued an update just after 5.30pm, revealing that the remainder of the day’s planned action had been called-off due to conditions on the Mountain Course.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Following inspection it has been confirmed that following the earlier showers the TT Mountain Course conditions are not suitable for racing.

‘The remainder of today's schedule has now been cancelled.

‘The roads open process will begin to open shortly, however they do remain closed at this time and for the safety of yourselves and others you must not enter closed roads.’

Today’s planned race activities started earlier than initially planned.

A burst water main was reported in the area on Friday.

A red flag incident on the course earlier in the afternoon also forced organisers to issue a new racing schedule for the day.

No racing is set to take place on Sunday to the forecasted weather.