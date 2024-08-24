Race organisers issued an update just after 5.30pm, revealing that the remainder of the day’s planned action had been called-off due to conditions on the Mountain Course.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Following inspection it has been confirmed that following the earlier showers the TT Mountain Course conditions are not suitable for racing.
‘The remainder of today's schedule has now been cancelled.
‘The roads open process will begin to open shortly, however they do remain closed at this time and for the safety of yourselves and others you must not enter closed roads.’
Today’s planned race activities started earlier than initially planned.
Roads around the course were shut later to allow sewage maintenance workers to resolve an ‘issue’ on the course at Union Mills.
A burst water main was reported in the area on Friday.
A red flag incident on the course earlier in the afternoon also forced organisers to issue a new racing schedule for the day.