Manx Grand Prix organisers hope to beat the weather today to get a second qualifying session in this evening (Tuesday).
Yesterday evening’s session was cancelled because of the weather, but today’s forecast looks more encouraging although there is a risk of isolated showers this afternoon.
Organisers say this ‘may impact the schedule and will be monitored accordingly’.
Roads around the Mountain Course are due to close at 6pm, with Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying scheduled to begin at 6.30pm.
Junior/Lightweight and Classic Senior qualifying follows at 7.20pm, with the Classic Junior session rounding out the evening’s action at 7.45pm.
Roads are due to open no later than 9pm.