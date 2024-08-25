Two riders injured during a ‘red flag’ incident during the Manx Grand Prix on Saturday are said to be in a serious condition.
The competitors were injured during Junior Manx Grand Prix.
Manx rider Moffitt was involved in an incident at Ballacrye while Axon was injured at Creg-ny-Baa.
Saturday’s planned action was marred by a series of setbacks.
Earlier in the day, a burst sewer in Union Mills - which sent waste water streaming cover parts of the course in the area - caused significant delays to the start of racing.
Racing also finished earlier than planned after a course inspection revealed it was unsuitable to race.
It is thought this will be the first time in the event’s history that six races have taken place on the same day.