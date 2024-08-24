UPDATE: Saturday’s race schedule has now been updated again in light of the red flag incident on the course this afternoon.
The delay was announced to allow sewage maintenance workers to resolve an ‘issue’ on the course at Union Mills.
Roads were meant to shut at 12 noon so that racing could get underway.
But the closures were pushed back a further 30 minutes to allow the maintenance team to complete their work.
In light of the delays, race organisers have issued the following updates schedule.
SATURDAY - AUGUST 24
* 12.30pm: Road close
* 1pm: Single warm-up lap
* 2.10pm: MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)
* 4pm: Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)
* 6pm: PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix (3 laps)
Roads open no later than 9pm