Manx Grand Prix organisers have announced a revised schedule for Saturday, following the cancellation of Friday's action because of rain showers.
The loss of Friday’s session means that the Sure Lightweight race – originally scheduled for 2.40pm on Friday – has now been added to a packed schedule for Saturday.
Roads around the Mountain Course will close at 11am, with a warm-up lap for Manx Grand Prix competitors scheduled for 11.30am, immediately followed by a one-lap sidecar tyre test.
The Carole Nash Classic Senior race will get underway at 12.45pm, over a shortened distance of three laps.
The reduction in race distance has been made as a result of the busy schedule, and follows consultation with teams and riders from the class.
The MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix follows at 2.45pm over the full, four-lap race distance.
The build-up then begins for the special Made at the Manx parade lap, which will see 15 riders represent 100 years of racing and some of the most successful motorcycle racers who began their careers at the Manx Grand Prix.
Finally, at 6pm, the rescheduled Sure Lightweight Race is set to be flagged away over the full three-lap distance.