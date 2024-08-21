No off-island post is set to be delivered on the island on Thursday.
The news was confirmed by the Isle of Man Post Office this afternoon.
As a result, no mail will arrive on the island today (Wednesday).
The Post Office says the move has also forced it to suspend one of its standard delivery guarantees ‘until further notice.’
In a statement, the Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘Due to the incident involving the Manxman overnight, no inbound mail will make it on to the island today and will therefore not be delivered tomorrow.
‘Once the inbound mail arrives on the Island it will be delivered as soon as possible.
‘Local to local mail is unaffected by this incident.
‘Due to the forecast adverse weather, the delivery guarantee for the UK Special Delivery two-day service has been suspended until further notice.’
The Ben-my-Chree has been drafted in to help ferry passengers between Heysham and the island following the incident on the Manxman.
However, three planned sailings on the vessel - planned for today and overnight - have been cancelled due to forecast bad weather and the lack of available berthing space at the Lancashire Port.
It is not thought the cancellations will affect further mail deliveries as the Steam Packet’s MV Arrow has been drafted in to conduct freight sailings.