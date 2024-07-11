Two ‘kings’ at an island finance firm are set to take a lap of the Isle of Man TT course dressed as one of history’s most iconic musicians.
Douglas-based Capital International Group's chairman, Anthony Long, and managing director of group services, Les Coates, will use a little less conversation and a little more action to complete the mammoth feat in aid of a good cause this Saturday (July 13).
The intrepid duo will jump on an old-school tandem bike and pedal 37.73-miles around the Mountain Course to raise money for a good cause.
And if that wasn’t enough of a challenge, the pair are planning do the whole thing while sporting heavy shades and mock bouffants to mimic the king of rock n’ roll himself - Elvis.
Sources have told Isle of Man Today that both will also be singing a few classic Presley songs on the route.
While the journey may leave the pals all shook up, the charity challenge aims to raise money for the Huruma Project - a cause which is always on the pair’s minds.
The initiative was set up by Mr Long back in 2012 to help the Huruma Orphanage in Tanzania, a facility which cares for children between the ages of 4 and 17, giving them a safe place to live, while also providing a basic education.
Mr Long came across the orphanage after climbing Kilimanjaro and discovered it was at risk of being shut down.
To help, Mr Long and Capital’s employees managed raised £22,000 to save the orphanage from closure.
This September, both Anthony and Les will travel to Arusha, Tanzania, alongside the volunteering team from Capital International Group.
They aim to raise around £1,500 through their Elvis inspired biking fundraiser this weekend with all money raised being ploughed back into the orphanage.
Capital International staff have also been carrying out a number of fundraising activities in aid of the facility over the past weeks and months - including organising and hosting a silent auction of rare merchandise during this year’s TT.
To donate, you can visit the biking ‘Elvises’ during their journey on the Mountain Course on Saturday or make a contribution via their online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/les-coates.