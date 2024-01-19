Ronaldsway Met Office have this morning downgraded the amber weather warning to yellow.
Originally an amber alert in place for ice and snow from midday yesterday (Thursday), it's now a yellow warning just for ice.
The update warns of some icy patches this morning, especially in areas sheltered from the moderate to fresh west or southwest wind.
Temperatures are expected to gradually recover at all levels throughout this morning.
There are two roads that remain closed this morning, the A18 Mountain Road and the Archallagan Plantation road, both of which have been shut since yesterday.
Yesterday a number of roads on the island have been closed while all Loganair flights out of Ronaldsway Airport have been scrapped as a result of the bad weather.
Now seemingly through the worst of the cold weather, this afternoon strong winds are set to develop, with the occasional gales later on.
The forecast for tomorrow (Saturday) sees outbreaks of rain largely clearing through the morning then further rain later in the day that may become heavy for a time overnight. Rain then clearing by the end of the night.
Sunday is similar, with the weekend mainly consisting of rain and heavy winds.