Ronaldsway Met Office has confirmed that further wintry showers are expected to hit the island through this afternoon and into this evening.
It comes after a blanket of snow fell across the island last night, and is now the second amber weather warning for snow and ice in two days.
The weather today has caused some disruption for commuters this morning with a number of roads closed and some flights cancelled - read more about that here.
The Met Office say wintry showers may fall as sleet/hail to low-levels and as snow/hail over modest hills (around 300ft).
Snow may also begin to fall at low-levels depending on the intensity of the showers, with further snow accumulation of up to 2cm possible in some places.
In addition, surface temperatures falling below zero from around 5pm could lead to widespread ice developing on untreated surfaces, especially where snowmelt re-freezes or where wintry showers occur.
Temperatures may rise by the end of the night as slighter milder air moves in or in places where the west or south west wind increases fresh. It's expected to remain sub-zero over the hills for most of the time although temperatures are expected to recover at all levels late morning on Friday.
Due to the conditions the Department of Infrastructure has paused planned and routine works by its highway services staff to allow them to be redeployed to 'weather work'.