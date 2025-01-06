The latest alert comes into force at midday today (Monday, January 6) until midday tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7).
Forecasters say this warning will impact the entirety of the island, but particularly the hills.
The latest warning comes after numerous Met Office alerts over the weekend.
It follows some snowfall across parts of the Isle of Man on Saturday, which led to slight disruption on some of the island’s higher roads.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued an amber warning for snow, in effect until 3am today (Monday), indicating likely travel delays, road closures, and potential power outages.
However, this was downgraded to a yellow warning on Sunday afternoon as the risk of significant snow at lower levels eased.
While the island remained mainly unaffected over the weekend, this latest alert is warning islanders about wintry showers incoming.
Forecasters say rain, sleet, snow and hail will affect the island over the next 24 hours, varying in frequency, intensity and spatial distribution.
The Met Office say the hills above about 500ft will be where further accumulations of snow and hail occur (1-7cm), with always an ice risk on the higher parts.
Lower down any accumulations will be small but coverings are possible anywhere (most likely with any overnight hail showers).
Road temperatures lower down are expected to mainly stay above zero, except where any accumulations do occur.
Travel disruption
Isle of Man Airport has issued a travel warning for Monday, January 6, advising passengers of potential delays due to severe weather in the UK.
A spokesperson said: ‘It’s likely that some flights will be delayed today due to weather related issues within the UK, temporarily closing Manchester Airport this morning.
‘It’s due to the weather related issues within the UK.
‘It will impact the remainder of today (Monday, January 6).’
The travel issues come with ongoing yellow weather warnings across the UK for snow, ice, and rain, which have caused operational challenges at major airports, including Manchester.
It comes after flights were delayed from taking off at both Manchester and Liverpool Airports on Sunday.
Both north west airports re-opened later on Sunday after they temporarily closed their runways due to heavy snowfall.