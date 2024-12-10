Islanders should once again expect icy conditions overnight as temperatures could plummet to below zero.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for frost and icy patches from 6pm tonight (Tuesday) until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).
With light winds tonight, the Met Office say road surface temperatures may fall close to or slightly below freezing under any prolonged clear spells that develop, giving a risk of frost or icy patches forming on untreated surfaces which remain damp or wet from run-off/seepage.
The areas most at risk are higher ground above around 1000ft, as well as sheltered low-lying spots in central, western and southern parts of the island.
The Department of Infrastructure’s Highway Services said they will have gritters treating the A18 Mountain Road this evening.
This latest weather alert comes after the island felt the full force of Storm Darragh over the weekend as winds of up to 80mph downed trees, shut roads and left homes without power.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) were called out to over 160 locations across the island as staff worked to clear more than 200 downed trees.