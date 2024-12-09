Islanders should expect icy conditions tonight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures are set to plummet to below zero.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for frost and icy patches from 9pm tonight (Monday) until 11am tomorrow (Tuesday).
With clear skies and the north-easterly wind falling light to moderate overnight, the Met Office warn that road surface temperatures are expected to fall close to or slightly below freezing, giving a risk of frost or icy patches, particularly where roads remain damp or wet from run-off/seepage.
The areas most at risk is higher ground avoce 1000ft, as well as sheltered low-lying spots in central, western and southern parts of the island.
The Department of Infrastructure say they’ve had ‘detailed discussions’ with Ronaldsway Met Office and will have gritters treating the following routes with road salt from 6.30pm this evening:
- Crosby to Ballacraine
- Ballacraine to Michael
- Peel to Michael
- Peel to Dalby
The DoI added that its duty officer will keep in touch with the Met Office during the evening and other routes will be salted by our on-call teams should this become necessary.
This latest weather alert comes after the island felt the full force of Storm Darragh over the weekend as winds of up to 80mph downed trees, shut roads and left homes without power.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) were called out to over 160 locations across the island as staff worked to clear more than 200 downed trees.
An amber weather warning for severe winds, issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office, came into effect at 3am on Saturday morning (December 7) and remained in place until 11.59pm on Saturday evening.