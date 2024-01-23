Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gales tonight (Tuesday).
The alert, issued this morning, comes into force at 7pm tonight until 5am tomorrow (Wednesday).
The Met Office say that a deep area of low pressure (from Storm Jocelyn) will track towards Iceland this evening with a swath of very strong winds affecting the British Isles.
It added that through this evening and overnight the west or southwest wind will increase to mean 37-42mph with gusts 55-65mph.
There is also a small risk of isolated gusts higher than this mainly in/near any showers.
It warns that there is a risk of some damage and disruption due to these severe gales.
Then through tomorrow winds steadily decrease further, with otherwise mostly dry and bright conditions.
While the warning type for this evening is only yellow for now, the Met Office say if wind speeds are expected to go above 70mph this will be raised to an amber weather warning, and that it'll be under constant review throughout today.
This forecast has already caused disruption to travel, with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company forced to cancel four planned sailings today.
The Isle of Man Government warned members of the public not to travel for four hours on Sunday as gusts reaching 80mph caused travel disruption and damage to properties across the island