The Isle of Man Steam Packet company has been forced to cancel four planned sailings ahead of another storm sweeping across the Isle of Man.
Storm Jocelyn is set to strike today (Tuesday) and could bring severe gales with it later in the day.
Wind speeds are expected to reach highs of around 60mph.
Wednesday (January 24) will also be blustery with strong winds in the morning and again later in the day, according to Met Office forecasts.
This morning's Manxman trip to the UK, which should have departed at 8am, has been scrapped, as has the planned afternoon return journey.
Tonight's intended Manxman crossing to Lancashire, due to depart at 7.45pm, has also been cancelled.
As a result, tomorrow morning's 2.15am return journey from Heysham to Douglas is also off the cards.
The Manxman returned to the Isle of Man last night after spending most of Monday sheltering off the coast of Anglesey.