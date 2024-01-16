The Met Office has issued a fresh amber weather warning covering the Isle of Man.
The new amber alert for ice and snow from Ronaldsway kicks-in at 9pm on Tuesday and expires at 3pm on Wednesday.
According to the Met Office, temperatures will plummet below zero across higher ground from 9pm tonight as a cold front clears the island, bringing 'very cold air' in its wake.
That drop in mercury will then spread across the island - particularly in parts away from coastal areas - from midnight.
The Met Office said: 'Given the precipitation during Tuesday this is likely to lead to widespread ice on untreated surfaces.
'In addition isolated wintry showers may affect the island at times overnight leading to locally slight accumulations of snow.
'During Wednesday higher ground (above 800 FT) staying below zero all day and low-level temperatures only slowly rising to a maximum of 3°C in the afternoon.'