Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood has defended her involvement in an April Fools’ prank suggesting that Ronaldsway Airport could be renamed after Manx cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish.
The joke, broadcast by Manx Radio, claimed that £200,000 had been set aside for new signage as part of the rebranding.
However, the segment drew criticism from two politicians, with one describing it as ‘poorly timed at best and downright insulting at worst’.
Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness was among the critics, questioning why the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) thought it appropriate to joke about honouring ‘the island’s greatest ever sportsman’ while pressing ahead with a controversial £400,000 scheme to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas.
Posting on social media, Mr McGuinness said: ‘I don’t have a qualification in PR, but it seems poorly timed at best and downright insulting and in bad taste at worst. Why our Isle of Man Government / Department of Infrastructure thinks it’s funny to suggest honouring the island’s greatest living or ever sportsman, while they’re actually trying to roll out an unwanted 20mph scheme for £400,000 (double the amount), is beyond me.’
The DoI has faced public criticism over the planned speed limit scheme, which Dr Haywood confirmed this week will cost £400,000 and is due to be completed by the end of 2026.
Rob Callister, MHK for Onchan, also took issue with the prank, remarking that there was ‘very little difference’ between the April Fools' segment and Manx Radio’s coverage of the 20mph scheme. ‘It’s definitely hard to work out which one is the April fool,’ he said.
Responding to the criticism, Dr Haywood said: ‘The interview was a light-hearted suggestion by Manx Radio to enter the spirit of April Fools’ Day in the time-honoured tradition. No offence or insult was intended, and I am sure the majority of people took the joke in the light-hearted way that was intended.’
Manx Radio managing director Chris Sully also defended the prank but confirmed that Sir Mark Cavendish had not been consulted beforehand. ‘It was an April Fools’ joke,’ he said. ‘The online comments show that the vast majority who heard or saw it took it in the spirit it was intended.’