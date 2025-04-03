Posting on social media, Mr McGuinness said: ‘I don’t have a qualification in PR, but it seems poorly timed at best and downright insulting and in bad taste at worst. Why our Isle of Man Government / Department of Infrastructure thinks it’s funny to suggest honouring the island’s greatest living or ever sportsman, while they’re actually trying to roll out an unwanted 20mph scheme for £400,000 (double the amount), is beyond me.’