Monday’s Manannan and Ben-my-Chree sailings at risk of disruption
Subscribe newsletter
Monday’s scheduled Steam Packet passenger sailings are at risk of weather disruption.
The day’s fastcraft sailings to Heysham were already at risk of disruption, but now the evening’s Ben-my-Chree sailings to and from Heysham are also now at risk of being cancelled.
Manannan, which has been covering the Ben-my-Chree’s sailings while it has been undergoing maintenance, will sail early tomorrow if at all.
The Steam Packet has said it will depart for Heysham at 8am instead of 8.45am in a bid to avoid the day’s forecast bad weather.
The return journey from Lancashire has also been brought forward to midday from 2.15pm. A decision will be made on whether both sailings sail no later than 6.30am tomorrow morning.
Ben-my-Chree was due to return to service tomorrow evening, undertaking the 7.45pm trip to Heysham, but this and its return journey in the early hours on Tuesday are also now at risk of not sailing because of the weather.
A decision will be made on these no later than 5.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |