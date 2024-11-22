The Mountain Road has finally re-opened after being closed for three days due to the wintry weather.
Police have confirmed the road has reopened after remaining closed since Tuesday but is already warning motorists to be careful with more bad weather forecast.
The force said: ‘Following further assessment the Mountain Road has now re-opened. Please take care as weather conditions are predicted to deteriorate later tonight.’
In a bid to ensure roads remain open and safe, the Department of Infrastructure has extra resources on standby to deal with the likes of fallen trees and flooding.
Posting on Facebook, the department said: ‘In response to the forecasted weather conditions over the weekend, Highway Services has arranged to have additional teams on standby, ready to respond to any weather-related incidents.
‘At times of anticipated peak demand, our control room will also be open in support of our duty officer in order to better respond to calls for assistance from the public.
‘Please report any issues on the island's road network that need an immediate response to 672000.’
Meanwhile, this evening’s Manxman sailing to Heysham will go ahead but the Steam Packet has brought forward the time from 7.45pm to 7pm while the return journey will now leave Heysham at 12.45am on Saturday rather than 2.15am.