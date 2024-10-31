It’s the time of year when we need to consider the impact of fireworks on our animals, particularly those who are sensitive to noise.
Dogs typically start fearing noises in their first or second years of life, and this fear can worsen as they age.
If an older dog suddenly develops a sensitivity to noise it might indicate discomfort, such as neck, back or shoulder pain and they should be examined by a vet.
Genetics can also influence noise sensitivity, with some breeds more affected than others – collies, for example.
The RSPCA estimates that 45 percent of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.
Most dogs have acute hearing which exacerbates the problem.
You can help your dog, and any other pets you have in your house, by drawing all the curtains, and providing extra bedding so that your pet can hide under it if necessary; or make a den that is a safe, quiet space.
And as a distraction have a TV or radio on with the volume turned up, or play calming music – apparently Alexa responds to the instruction ‘relax my dog’
Ensure your pet is confined indoors well in advance of the festivities and ensure all doors, windows and cat flaps are closed. Ideally your dog should have had an extra-long walk that day so that he/she is more tired than usual.
Try not to over-react to changes in your pet’s behaviour and if they want to hide or pace up and down, or whine, let them.
Fussing and fretting over them can create a negative feedback loop because your pet will respond to your emotions. And never, ever chastise or shout at your pet if he or she is frightened or is misbehaving.
It’s far better, and more effective long-term, to praise and reward good behaviour.
Creating a positive feedback loop as a response to loud noises is a behaviour modification that needs to be developed over time. Feeding or playing with your pet when they are anxious about a particular noise helps them to associate that noise with good things.
And don’t forget the pets you may have outside, such as rabbits and guinea pigs.
As well as providing extra bedding, partially cover their hutch or pen with a blanket but make sure your pet can still look out. Or, better still, bring the hutch indoors.
Horses and livestock are also at risk, and there are distressing reports every year of scared animals running into fences in an attempt to escape from, what they perceive as, a threat to their lives. If possible, try to stay with your animals if you know that a firework display is planned nearby, so that you can reassure them with your presence.
If you are planning a fireworks display of your own, please let us know (by e-mailing[email protected]) so that we can make people aware on our Facebook page, but please also ensure that you advise your neighbours so that they can take extra precautions with their pets.
If you’re going to have your own bonfire then please remember that hedgehogs like to sleep in them.
If the material to be ignited is stored on open ground in advance of having a bonfire, it’s crucial to dismantle it and move it to another spot just before lighting. If you can’t do this, then light the fire on one side to allow a trapped animal room to escape on the other side.
If you find a hedgehog, place it in a high-sided cardboard box with plenty of newspaper and ensure there are air holes in the lid.
Put the box in a safe, quiet place such as a shed or garage well away from the festivities, and once the bonfire is totally dampened down, release the hedgehog under a hedge or a bush.