New Isle of Man resident Tyson Fury has announced on social media that he will return to boxing in 2026.
The 37-year-old last fought in December 2024, when he was beaten for a second time by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch. Fury confirmed his retirement a month later.
Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Fury said: ‘2026 is that year. Return of the Mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it.’
Fury had been teasing his return on social media for the last few weeks, sharing videos and images of him training and sparring in the Far East.
The Morecambe man enjoyed two reigns as heavyweight champion and boasts a professional record of 34 wins, two defeats - both against Usyk - and one draw with Deontay Wilder.
He beat long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles in Germany.
After more than two and a half years away from the ring, during which he addressed mental health struggles, Fury returned in 2018 and regained world champion status by defeating Wilder in 2020 to win the WBC title.
Fury has spoken openly about wanting to avenge his defeats by Usyk, who currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF belts.
Fury and his family have been spotted at various locations around the island over the past few weeks.