Nobody should lose their job as a result of a law firm shutting up shop, according to its boss.
As we reported earlier this week, Quinn Legal, which is based on Ridgeway Street, Douglas, will close on May 31.
Isle of Man Today asked advocate James Quinn whether anyone would be made redundant.
Mr Quinn replied: ‘This has been an ongoing process for some time now and there has been a natural reduction over the last year or so as people have moved on and not been replaced.
‘By the time we close the remaining few people will be redeployed.’