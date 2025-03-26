A former teacher took on another educational role in England despite having already pleaded guilty making and possessing indecent images.
Liam Taylor, 26, previously admitted six counts of making and possessing indecent images of children and appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentence last week, during which he was jailed for 19 months.
But it has since come to light Taylor secured a role at The Hollins School in Accrington having already pleaded guilty to the offences committed on the island.
The school has since told the Lancashire Telegraph it was 'deeply shocked' to learn of his crimes as his DBS check had come back clear.
The Hollins said it would investigate why Taylor, who worked at the school during the autumn term before leaving for 'health reasons', wasn’t flagged during checks.
A spokesperson for The Hollins School told the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘[Taylor’s] offending took place when he lived in the Isle of Man prior to joining us, and there is no suggestion that this individual did anything inappropriate during his time with us. He left for health reasons a few months after starting with us.
‘We have reviewed the circumstances of his employment with us, and it is clear that we followed all our safer recruitment policies.
‘We also received positive references from this individual’s previous employer and his enhanced safeguarding check came back clear.’
A spokesman for the Department of Education, Sport and Leisure (DESC) has since clarified the situation regarding the positive references supplied to The Hollins School about Taylor.
He explained the references were requested in February and March 2024, some three months before Taylor was arrested.
The spokesman also said Isle of Man Constabulary also passed on details of the arrest to Lancashire Police.
Taylor’s crimes in the Isle of Man came to light after he was originally arrested on an unrelated matter. His mobile phone and computer were seized by police where the indecent images were found.
He had filmed students in class and in the library without their knowledge. He then downloaded the videos – which were not indecent - onto his computer before taking stills which he then manipulated using software.
He had pleaded guilty to four counts of making or producing images and two counts of possession which involved 43 images in total - all in the least serious level one category on the Copine scale. All the offences were committed on May 27 last year.
Some images were manipulated to look relatively realistic while others were changed into anime-style images.
Taylor, of Hindle Street, Darwen, Lancashire, had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty immediately.
As well as the 19-month jail sentence, Taylor was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be excluded from the island for five years on his release.