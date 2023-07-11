Police have said that a large part of the Castletown Bypass will remain closed until at least 11am on Wednesday morning.
This is is to allow investigations to continue following two deaths at the Southern 100 this evening.
A police statement said: 'The A5 Castletown By-Pass Road through to but not including Ballakighen Corner will remain closed until at least 11am tomorrow morning, Wednesday, July 12.
'This is to allow investigations to continue.
'Please be advised that we are aware this will now cause a large amount of traffic in this area, especially during morning rush hour.
'Therefore if you have the capability to walk to your destination, then we would advise this to avoid the expected congestion.
'Access can also be gained on the A3 Malew Road which takes you to Cross Four Ways as another available route to you.
'.Please be patient and expect that your journey may take longer than usual. Thank you.'