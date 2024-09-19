Peel Commissioners has stated that the town ‘lacks the infrastructure’ for a new 92-home development.
A total of 92 homes will be built on a 8.3 acre site bordered by Castle View nursing home, Glenfaba Rise and Peel golf course.
Redundant farm outbuildings at Ballaterson Farm will be converted into four self-contained holiday lets while the existing farmhouse will be replaced with a new dwelling.
The local authority had objected to the initial application, highlighting concerns regarding the sewage treatment works and the lack of walking and cycling links to the schools.
Objector Cheryl Lambert told Monday’s planning committee hearing that a large contingent in Peel did not want this development and the ‘right thing to do’ was to stop it until such time that the town’s ‘failing’ infrastructure was ‘healed’.
Chair of Peel Commissioners, Christine Moughtin, said she received ‘lots’ of inquiries from residents about the development.
She said: ‘We were always aware of the development and we had offered in various stages our objections and opinions. Some have been addressed, but our main concern has always been the infrastructure.
‘Personally, I had lots of inquiries. I think the public of Peel welcome more housing, but it needs the infrastructure in there to cope so everybody within the town is serviced properly.’
A resident from Peel, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘The schools, doctors, dentists and infrastructure can’t cope. When will it stop?
‘This was a lovely little fishing village and look at it now. The houses that Dandara built, if a couple can afford one, they work in Douglas, they shop in Douglas, they bring nothing to the economy of Peel.’