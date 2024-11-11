These pictures show the damaged benches intended for Douglas Promenade that have been circulating on social media, sparking criticism over both the design and condition of the seating.
Some of the benches, part of Douglas City Council’s recent installation project, were found to contain ‘cracks’ when staff unpacked the furniture items.
In response, the council has confirmed it is working with the supplier, who has agreed to replace the damaged benches at no additional cost.
The wood-effect slats will be transferred to the new benches upon delivery, along with additional backrest and side-table modules.
Some of the new benches have already been installed close to Loch Promenade.
Previously, the design, which lack traditional backrests, has left some promenade users both puzzled and frustrated.
The modular concrete design was intended as a contemporary addition to the Victorian promenade, but response from residents and visitors to Douglas suggests that the minimalist aesthetic may not align with public expectations.
Several people have raised concerns over the seating’s comfort and accessibility, particularly for elderly people.
One post on Facebook has more than 200 comments, with almost all of them questioning the purchase by Douglas City Council.
‘They’re awful, too modern and no backs on them! How are older folk going to get on with them?’ one resident commented.
Another added: ‘They’re not in keeping with the Victorian promenade, a complete waste of money.’
Another particularly angry Douglas resident said he went and had a look at them.
He said: ‘Eight benches, not even unpacked, and they’re all cracked.
‘Four out of the other twelve that have been installed are also similarly cracked.
‘Regardless of the cracks, they’re dreadful looking things.
‘It used to be a lovely promenade, not any more.’
Another person added: ‘What was wrong with the old benches?’
In response to the concerns, Douglas City Council clarified that these benches are meant to complement, rather than replace, traditional seating along the promenade.
‘The concept of the benches is more modern and contemporary’, a Council spokesperson told the Isle of Man Examiner, explaining that the design allows for modular customisation, including the option to add backrests and side tables.
For now, each bench includes a single backrest, but the Council has indicated that configurations may change based on public feedback, potentially introducing a mix of backrests and side tables to enhance comfort and accessibility.