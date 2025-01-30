A piece of Castletown’s history is being offered out to give it a ‘new lease of life’.
Castletown Town Commissioners is currently moving out of its yard space on Milners’ Terrace, after planning approval was granted for Bushy’s Brewery to relocate its base to the yard in April last year.
While setting aside items in order to relocate, members of the Commissioners have found an old sideboard that used to be situated in the old Town Hall.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson from the Commissioners said: ‘The parts are all there and it would be a shame to dispose of it unnecessarily.
‘If anyone feels that they might be able to give this piece of the town’s history a new lease of life, please email [email protected].’