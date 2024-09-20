Plans to develop the town’s Marine Parade site have been approved.
Commissioners had sought approval in principle for the plans but the scheme was rejected by planners back in April.
However, the application has now been approved after the Commissioners appealed the decision.
Under the scheme, the facilities would be built on the town’s current tennis courts which the local authority said were ‘underused’ and could be better located elsewhere.
The multi-sport area – currently home to a basketball court and a former skate and BMX park – would also be relocated under the plans.
Commissioner Alan Jones, Lead Member of the Property and Asset Management Committee, said he was pleased the application had been approved.