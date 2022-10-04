Police appeal for witnesses after car hits pedestrian in Ramsey
Tuesday 4th October 2022 12:36 pm
Police have made an appeal for witnesses after a car hit a pedestrian in Ramsey last week.
On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2.50pm there was a serious road traffic collision in on the junction of Gardeners Lane and Lezayre Road involving a small silver car and a pedestrian. The latter was air-lifted off island with serious but none life-threating injuries.
Police are looking to talk with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the incident.
If you have information please contact the roads policing unit on 631212 quoting investigation – 97/40173/22.
Alternatively you can email [email protected] or you can contact crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.