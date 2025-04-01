The company behind the former 1886 Bar and Grill says the arrival of JD Wetherspoon’s first pub on the Isle of Man will help secure the future of Douglas city centre.
Thompson Holdings, which owns the prominent Regent Street site, has confirmed the new four-storey venue, The Conister Arms, will open on May 14.
It will have capacity for 725 people across multiple floors, plus an outdoor seating area, making it one of the island’s largest hospitality spaces on the island.
Many have welcomed the arrival of the UK pub giant, famous for its affordable food and drink, while others have raised concerns about the impact on existing local businesses.
But James Thompson, CEO of Thompson Holdings, said the move is a positive one - not just for the hospitality trade but for the wider city centre.
‘This isn’t just a new pub - it’s about the future of our high street,’ he said.
‘The Isle of Man’s hospitality sector is on its knees, unfortunately businesses are closing.
‘The Government can’t afford to help us. Douglas City Council can help us to make the street look amazing, and we can now price it to attract customers.
‘The only real solution is to get prices down and keep them down, making it affordable again for everyone, for young families, pensioners, people with mortgages, everyone who just wants a meal out without worrying about the cost.’
Wetherspoon’s expansion into the island has long been rumoured, but until now had never materialised.
The chain, which operates nearly 900 pubs across the UK and Republic of Ireland, will finally add the Isle of Man to its portfolio with a venue in one of Douglas’ most prominent buildings.
All existing staff from 1886 have been offered roles within the new structure, and a further 120 jobs will be created ahead of opening.
A full four-week training programme — delivered both on and off island — will be given to all staff, who will also be eligible for Wetherspoon’s established employee benefits package.
Mr Thompson added: ‘The key to regenerating our high street is affordability, and hospitality has become unaffordable for too many.
‘That’s why, investing in this long-term project, we’ve cut out the middlemen, removed unnecessary overheads, and made sure the savings go directly to the customer.
‘Wetherspoon’s famously low prices will apply here in Douglas, with no compromise on quality whilst improving the service and speed.’
He also moved to dispel speculation that the announcement might be an April Fool’s joke. ‘This is 100% real,’ he said.
‘JD Wetherspoon at The Conister Arms is coming to Douglas, and it will open on May 14.’
Recruitment for additional positions is already underway.
Once open, the venue will be one of the largest licensed premises on the island.