The eagerly anticipated North Quay festival, set to take place this weekend, has been postponed due to an unfavourable weather forecast.
Organised by Douglas City Council, the Department for Enterprise, and Heron and Brearley, the festival is to feature a stellar lineup of local musical talent.
The Isle of Man TT’s Trackside stage, typically located at the Grandstand during racing fortnight, is set to provide a state-of-the-art sound system for the event.
The first festival of its kind on North Quay will be raising money for the RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. The North Quay has been a hub of activity recently, thanks to a big screen set up for the 2024 European Championships.
Organisers aim to build on this lively atmosphere with a street party vibe, featuring performances from the Big Wheel Blues Band, Et Al, the Bus Pass Blues Band, and the Heinrich Manoeuvre.
Timings for July 27 look set to be the same as planned for this Satuday, with the festival commencing at 1pm.