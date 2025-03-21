Queen’s Pier, Ramsey, will be open to the public again every Sunday - weather permitting - from May 4 until the end of September.
The pier tram will in operation, providing rides along the newly-restored section of the landmark as far as bay eight.
It last ran in 1981 ahead of the pier closing in June 1991 due to safety fears and repeated vandalism.
Sunday openings will be between 2pm and 5pm. It’s all free of charge but donations to the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust are more than welcome.
This year there will be merchandise available for purchase, and payment can be taken by cash or card.