This summer’s annual Relay For Life Isle of Man event raised an impressive £120,907.91 for Cancer Research UK.
The figure was revealed at a special ‘Thank You Night’ at the weekend for those that took part.
The funds raised will help support the charity’s scientists to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs which are already saving lives and improving options for patients living in the island and beyond.
Debbie Williamson, chair of Relay For Life’s Isle of Man committee, expressed her gratitude: ‘Each year, the island’s residents demonstrate incredible generosity, with volunteers stepping up in large numbers throughout the year to raise vital funds.
‘From various fundraising events to the final 24-hour relay, the commitment to making a difference is remarkable. This year is no exception, and we couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work.’
At the Relay For Life event, held every August bank holiday weekend, hundreds of fundraisers, cancer survivors and volunteers join forces to walk laps of the NSC track for 24 hours. This summer’s event was the 15th in the Isle of Man.
Nearly 70 cancer survivors began August’s festivities with a moving ‘Lap of Honour’ for those who have been affected by the disease.
While later in the day, as darkness fell, candles dedicated in memory or celebration of loved ones were lit to honour every life touched by cancer as part of the moving Candle of Hope ceremony.
All funds raised throughout the year go directly to Cancer Research UK, made possible by the generous support of headline sponsor PokerStars, a Flutter International brand.
Sue Hammett, head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Flutter International said: ‘PokerStars is proud to be the partner of Relay For Life IoM for the last nine years. It’s incredible to see the efforts made by so many people to make this event one of the best relays and we hope that the important funds raised will continue the fight to save lives and stop cancer.’
Rachael Hodgkinson of Cancer Research UK added: ‘This year’s relay was amazing, with so many people from the island community uniting to celebrate, remember and fight back.
‘Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But step by step, together, we are beating this devastating disease.
‘We’re so grateful to all those who took part and we thank them for their incredible fundraising efforts that will help support Cancer Research UK scientists to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs.
‘We hope even more teams will be inspired to play a part and join the fight against 200 types of cancer at next year’s event.
‘Thanks to its supporters, Cancer Research UK has helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years. Taking part in events like Relay For Life, and raising vital funds, helps to make progress like this possible.’
Registration is now open for 2025 event on August 23. For more information, visit cruk.org/relay