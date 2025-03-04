A road in the south of the island was blocked off by police while a search for a missing man was carried out.

The search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was dispatched and the Port Erin and Peel lifeboats searched the coast.

Members of the Search and Rescue Dog Association and Civil Defence volunteers were also involved.

Port Erin Coastguard posted: ‘The HM Coastguard helicopter called into the search located the casualty and directed the team, who were on the ground searching arduous terrain, to the location.

‘The helictopter then landed to collect the casualty and transfer them to Noble’s Hospital. We wish the casualty well.’

The Isle of Man Constabulary revealed earlier today that the missing 59-year-old’s car was discovered in the Sloc area.

Later, a police vehicle was seen parked at the junction with the Ballakillowey estate, blocking off the through access up the Sloc.

Access remained in place for residents living in the area.

Police previously confirmed that the force was conducting a focused search operation in the area with specialist resources and search dogs.

The general public was asked to avoid the area to allow the search to continue without interruption.

Police van blocks the Sloc Road at Ballakillowey
A police van blocks the road by the Ballakillowey estate junction (Media IoM)