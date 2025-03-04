The search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was dispatched and the Port Erin and Peel lifeboats searched the coast.
Port Erin Coastguard posted: ‘The HM Coastguard helicopter called into the search located the casualty and directed the team, who were on the ground searching arduous terrain, to the location.
‘The helictopter then landed to collect the casualty and transfer them to Noble’s Hospital. We wish the casualty well.’
Later, a police vehicle was seen parked at the junction with the Ballakillowey estate, blocking off the through access up the Sloc.
Access remained in place for residents living in the area.
Police previously confirmed that the force was conducting a focused search operation in the area with specialist resources and search dogs.
The general public was asked to avoid the area to allow the search to continue without interruption.